* Sees FY EPS $3.65-$3.75, down from prior view $4.15-$4.30

* Fall in profitability, volume hurt Western Europe H2 results

* Shares down 6 percent before the market

Nov 28 Industrial packaging products maker Greif Inc (GEF.N) cut its fiscal earnings outlook for the second time in three months, citing lower-than-expected results in Western Europe.

Greif, which produces steel, plastic, corrugated and multiwall containers, now expects earnings for 2011 fiscal year ended Oct. 31, before special items, to be $3.65-$3.75 a share, down from its prior view of $4.15-$4.30 a share.

Decline in volumes and profitability during the second half of the year hurt results in Western Europe as customers tightened inventories, the company said in a statement.

Greif expects to report its fourth quarter and 2011 earnings on Dec. 7.

Greif shares were down nearly 6 percent in trading before the bell. They closed at $44.61 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

