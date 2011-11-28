Nov 28 Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises LP IEP.N offered to buy Commercial Metals Co (CMC.N) for $15 per share, valuing the metals recycler at about $1.73 billion.

The offer price represents a premium of 31 percent to CMC's Friday close. Shares of the company were trading up 22 percent at 13.95 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

In a letter to shareholders, Icahn, who controls a 9.98 percent stake in Commercial Metals said he didn't have "any confidence that the board will ever hold management accountable for poor performance."

(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

