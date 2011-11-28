Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
* To pay $0.51 per class A and class B shares
* To pay $1.02 per ADS
Nov 28 Chinese online games company Shanda Games Ltd announced a special cash dividend for shareholders, sending its shares up 11 percent.
The company said it will pay a one-time dividend of 51 cents a share, or $1.02 per American Depositary Share (ADS), aggregating to a total of $285 million.
It had cash and equivalents of around $583.9 million at the end of September.
Shanda Games, which is indirectly owned by soon-to-be-taken-private Shanda Interactive, will pay the one-time dividend to shareholders of record on December 20.
The company's Nasdaq-listed ADSs, which have lost almost 40 percent in value this year, were up 11 percent at $4.44 in early trade on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.