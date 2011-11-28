November 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Daimler International Finance B.V
Guarantor Daimler AG
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date June 07, 2013
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 65 bp
Issue price 99.925
Reoffer price 99.925
Payment Date December 07, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN DE000A1GXWT9
