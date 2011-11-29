iiNet is a standout stock among nine companies in
the Australian telecom services sector, ranked on a combination
of Thomson Reuters StarMine metrics.
Australia's No. 2 DSL Internet Service Provider has the
highest StarMine Val-Mo of 100 and Relative Valuation score of
94. The data included companies tracked by at least three
analysts.
Since Nov. 18, 10 of 15 analysts have revised June 2012 EPS
estimates on iiNet, with average revisions up by 6.8 percent,
reflected in the company's high Analyst Revision Score of 95.
StarMine also pegs iiNet's intrinsic value at A$5.3 per
share, more than double Tuesday's share price of A$2.6. The
shares have fallen about 10 percent so far this year, while the
the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index has lost 14 percent.
CONTEXT:
Last week, iiNet entered into a binding agreement to acquire
TransACT Communications, a Canberra-based telecom firm, for $60
million.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses
the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the
valuation.
The Analysts Revisions Model measures the ranking of a stock
relative to its peers and gives additional weight to analysts
who have been most accurate in the past.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)