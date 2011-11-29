Nov 29 Following are terms and conditions of a bond to be issued on November 29, 2011
Borrower EU YAN SANG INTL LTD
Form of debt Fixed Rate Bond with step-up coupon
Issue Amount S$25 million
Coupon 3.0% pa semi-annual till 28 Nov 2014
4.5% pa semi-annual from 29 Nov 2014
Issue Date November 29, 2011
Maturity Date November 29, 2016
Coupon Payment Dates 29 May and 29 November
Commencing on 29 May 2012
Put Option November 29, 2014
Denomination S$250,000
Lead Manager HL Bank (Created by Dheeraj Vanarotti)
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.