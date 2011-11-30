BANGKOK Nov 30 Thailand's Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl :

* Keeps its 2011 revenue growth target of 20-25 percent and aims for land sale target of 1,700 rai (680 acres), Paopitaya Smutrakalin, director for planning and investor relations, told reporters

* Expects fourth-quarter land sale of 400 rai

* Keen to co-invest in seven power plants projects with the first project expected to be signed in December; aims to invest about 400 million baht ($12.8 million) per project, or a 25 percent stake in each project

* The remaining six projects are expected for signing in 2012

* Aims for 2011 gross profit margin of 45 percent, up from 42 percent a year earlier

($1 = 31.27 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)