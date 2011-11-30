BRIEF-First Foundation Inc posts Q4 earnings per share $0.19
* Says Q4 total revenues were $32.6 million, an increase of 22%
BANGKOK Nov 30 Thailand's Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl :
* Keeps its 2011 revenue growth target of 20-25 percent and aims for land sale target of 1,700 rai (680 acres), Paopitaya Smutrakalin, director for planning and investor relations, told reporters
* Expects fourth-quarter land sale of 400 rai
* Keen to co-invest in seven power plants projects with the first project expected to be signed in December; aims to invest about 400 million baht ($12.8 million) per project, or a 25 percent stake in each project
* The remaining six projects are expected for signing in 2012
* Aims for 2011 gross profit margin of 45 percent, up from 42 percent a year earlier
($1 = 31.27 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)
* Says Q4 total revenues were $32.6 million, an increase of 22%
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 The euro zone's economic recovery is picking up strength but still requires stimulus, so the European Central Bank is not ready to withdraw support, ECB President Mario Draghi told the European Parliament's committee on economic affairs on Monday.
* Move is latest by Fredriksen to secure his empire (Adds DHT, Seadrill, analysts, updates share)