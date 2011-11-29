Nov 29 AMR Corp AMR.N, the parent company of American Airlines, filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a New York court on Tuesday.

The company listed assets of about $24.72 billion, while it has liabilities of $29.55 billion. The company said it has $4.1 billion in cash.

It also said it is not considering debtor-in-possession financing.

The case is in Re: AMR Corp, Southern District Of New York; No:11-15463.

