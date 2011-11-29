Nov 29 Shares of Seagate Technology (STX.O) jumped 9 percent in pre-market trade on Tuesday after the hard disk drive maker forecast strong second-quarter revenue.

Seagate has been benefiting from better pricing and capacity as its competitors were hit hard by the Thailand flooding, J P Morgan analysts said in a note to clients.

They raised their price target on the stock to $17.50 from $15.

Seagate rival Western Digital WDC.N -- whose Thailand operations account for 60 pct of its global output -- expects Thailand flooding to hurt the supply chain and its ability to meet customer demand in the December quarter. [nL3E7LH2M9]

Analysts said Seagate's acquisition of Samsung Electronics Co's (005930.KS) HDD business in December is also expected to improve the company's margins.

"We believe the accretion (in margins) is likely to be stronger in future quarters as Seagate integrates the Samsung business and aligns the cost structure," ThinkEquity analysts said.

The brokerage raised its price target to $24 from $18.

Shares of the company were at $17.50 in pre-market trade. They closed at $15.99 on Monday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)

((rachana.khanzode@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: rachana.khanzode.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SEAGATE/SHARES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.