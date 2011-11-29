November 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Vasteras stad

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 07, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 69 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 69 bp

Payment Date December 07, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Listing Stockholm

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

