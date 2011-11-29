November 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Julius Baer Group Limited

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 23, 2021

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 100.575

Payment Date December 23, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Expected Ratings A3 (Moody's), XXX (S&P),

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Callable on December 23, 2016.

If not called, coupon resets to 5 year

SFR Mid-Swaps+381.5 bp

ISIN CH0144380422

