November 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower CADES

Issue Amount 280 million euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2021

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 104.683

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over April 2021 FRTR

Payment Date December 06, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 5.03 billion

euro when fungible

Parent ISIN FR0010347989

