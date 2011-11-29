(corrects headling to adds and not prices)
November 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower CADES
Issue Amount 280 million euro
Maturity Date October 25, 2021
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 104.683
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over April 2021 FRTR
Payment Date December 06, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 5.03 billion
euro when fungible
Parent ISIN FR0010347989
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.