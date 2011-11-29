SEOUL Nov 30 South Korea's Hana Financial Group is likely to cut its 4.4 trillion won ($3.8 billion) buy of Korea Exchange Bank by around 7 percent and reach a final agreement with Lone Star this week, a media report said.

"The two sides are seeking to agree on a price cut of around 1,000 won a share and the final agreement is likely to come this week," the Maeil Business Newspaper quoted an unnamed industry source as saying.

A Hana spokesman said the bank could not confirm the report.

Hana, the country's No.4 financial services group by assets, originally agreed to pay around 13,390 won per share to buy 51 percent stake in Korea Exchange Bank from the U.S. private equity group.

It had originally sought to close the transaction early this year but had to extend it by end-November due to delays in the regulatory approvals and legal disputes involving Lone Star's stock manipulation charges. ($1 = 1145.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by David Chance)