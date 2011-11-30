BRIEF-Karsten Energy announces shares transferred to NEX
* Karsten Energy announces shares transferred to NEX Source text for Eikon:
Novmber 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Julius Baer Group Ltd
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 23, 2021
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 100.575
Reoffer price 100.575
Spread 381.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 23, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH014438042
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Karsten Energy announces shares transferred to NEX Source text for Eikon:
* First Republic Bank - expects to use net proceeds from offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 6 The Bank of Mom & Dad is busy these days.