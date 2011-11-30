Novmber 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Julius Baer Group Ltd

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 23, 2021

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 100.575

Reoffer price 100.575

Spread 381.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 23, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH014438042

