November 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse de Refinancement de L'habitat

(CRH)

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date January 10,2022

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 97.68

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 9, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, CA-CIB,

Natixis & Societe Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 2.1

billion euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011057306

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.