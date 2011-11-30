November 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Caisse de Refinancement de L'habitat
(CRH)
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date January 10,2022
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 97.68
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 9, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, CA-CIB,
Natixis & Societe Generale
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 2.1
billion euro when fungible
ISIN FR0011057306
Data supplied by International Insider.