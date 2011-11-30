NOV 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse D'amortissement De La Dette Sociale

(CADES)

Issue Amount 320 million euro

Maturity Date April 25, 2023

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 102.294

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the OAT

Payment Date December 7, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 3.97 billion euro

When fungible

