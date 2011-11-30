BRIEF-CyrusOne announces transaction to acquire two data centers from Sentinel Data Centers
* CyrusOne announces transaction to acquire two data centers from Sentinel Data Centers
NOV 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Caisse D'amortissement De La Dette Sociale
(CADES)
Issue Amount 320 million euro
Maturity Date April 25, 2023
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 102.294
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the OAT
Payment Date December 7, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 3.97 billion euro
When fungible
