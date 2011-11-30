Nov 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Gazprombank OAO

Issuer GPB Eurobond Finance Plc

Issue Amount 45 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 09, 2013

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.375 pct

Spread 429 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 09, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, UBS & Gazprombank

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 420 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0142821377

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.