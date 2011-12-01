(Adds details)

SEOUL Dec 1 Shares in Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) jumped on Thursday to a record , propelled by a broad-based market rally and expectations for solid sales of its key products during the year-end holiday season.

Samsung, the world's biggest technology firm by revenue, rose as much as 4 percent to a record 1.045 million won shortly after the market open, topping its previous record of 1.014 million won hit in late January.

"Samsung will comfortably sustain its fresh historical high, and I do not plan on selling the shares as more gains are expected," said Ki Ho-sam, a senior fund manager at Dongbu Asset Management.

"Its memory chip business will continue to improve, and smartphone margins are also seen growing. Samsung is a good share to hold on to," Ki added.

Smartphones, once one of Samsung's weakest links, are driving strong earnings growth, as strong sales of its flagship Galaxy lineup helped it surpass Apple Inc (AAPL.O) as the world's biggest smartphone vendor in the third quarter.

Its smartphone sales nearly quadrupled in the third quarter and its market share jumped to 23.8 percent from 9.3 percent a year ago.

The booming smartphone industry is also boosting earnings at Samsung's component business, which makes mobile processing chips and displays for its own use and rival Apple.

Samsung, which is locked in bruising patent battle with Apple, scored its first legal victory on Wednesday when an Australian court overturned a lower court ruling that placed a preliminary injunction on its Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablets in the country and allowed it to resume sales as early as Friday. [ID:nL4E7MU06H]

Samsung shares have jumped nearly 40 percent over the past three months, easily beating a 4 percent drop in Apple and an 18 percent decline in Sony Corp (6758.T).

Samsung, valued at $142 billion, is worth more than combined value of Sony, Nokia NOK1V.HE, Toshiba Corp (6502.T) and Panasonic Corp (6752.T), but still less than half of Apple's $347 billion.

Only one analyst has a 'sell' rating on Samsung and the remaining 47 have either 'buy' or 'strong buy' recommendations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

($1 = 1142.7000 Korean won)

(Reporting by Miyoung Kim and Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

((miyoung.kim@thomsonreuters.com)(822 3704 5651)(Reuters Messaging:miyoung.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SAMSUNG SHARES/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.