Dec 1 Barclays Capital upgraded US Airways Group Inc LCC.N to "overweight" from "equal weight," saying the airline is expected to benefit from capacity cuts in the domestic market, and its lower exposure to Europe.

Barclays said in the fourth quarter, domestic capacity is falling more than it is internationally, which has led the industry to experiment with variable schedules.

"LCC's relatively outsized exposure to the domestic entity should allow the company to benefit to a greater extent from this phenomenon than competitors," the brokerage said in a note to clients.

Barclays also pointed out that US Airways was less exposed to Europe than its peers, and signalled a robust earnings picture for 2012 despite higher fuel prices.

The brokerage maintained its "overweight" rating on Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), Spirit Airlines (SAVE.O) and United Continental Holdings (UAL.N).

"We think investors with longer time horizons should exploit this opportunity in United Continental Holdings, Delta Air Lines, and US Airways," the brokerage said.

Barclays also said American Airlines' AMR.N bankruptcy would prove to be a positive for the industry, given expected capacity cuts and a reduction in labour cost.

American Airlines filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday to cut labor costs in the face of high fuel prices and dampened travel demand, capping a prolonged descent for what was once the largest U.S. carrier. [ID:nN1E7AS1DT]

(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

