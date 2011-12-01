* Raises US Airways to "overweight" from "equal weight"
* Says LCC's domestic exposure will aid growth
* Says LCC less exposed to Europe than peers
* Maintains "overweight" rating on Delta Air Lines, Spirit
Airlines, United Continental
Dec 1 Barclays Capital upgraded US Airways
Group Inc LCC.N to "overweight" from "equal weight," saying
the airline is expected to benefit from capacity cuts in the
domestic market, and its lower exposure to Europe.
Barclays said in the fourth quarter, domestic capacity is
falling more than it is internationally, which has led the
industry to experiment with variable schedules.
"LCC's relatively outsized exposure to the domestic entity
should allow the company to benefit to a greater extent from
this phenomenon than competitors," the brokerage said in a note
to clients.
Barclays also pointed out that US Airways was less exposed
to Europe than its peers, and signalled a robust earnings
picture for 2012 despite higher fuel prices.
The brokerage maintained its "overweight" rating on Delta
Air Lines (DAL.N), Spirit Airlines (SAVE.O) and United
Continental Holdings (UAL.N).
"We think investors with longer time horizons should exploit
this opportunity in United Continental Holdings, Delta Air
Lines, and US Airways," the brokerage said.
Barclays also said American Airlines' AMR.N bankruptcy
would prove to be a positive for the industry, given expected
capacity cuts and a reduction in labour cost.
American Airlines filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday
to cut labor costs in the face of high fuel prices and dampened
travel demand, capping a prolonged descent for what was once the
largest U.S. carrier. [ID:nN1E7AS1DT]
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)
