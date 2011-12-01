Dec 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower BBK BSC

Issue Amount $129.86 million

Maturity Date December 2, 2018

Coupon 3-month LIBOR + 175 bp

Discount Margin 3-month LIBOR + 175 bp

Payment Date December 2, 2011

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Issued in exchage for sub step LT2s due 2017

ISIN XS0715538764

