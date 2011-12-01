(Updates from alerts)

Dec 1 - Suncor Energy (SU.TO) said on Thursday its Chief Executive Rick George plans to retire from the company in May 2012, after more than two decades at helm of Canada's largest oil and gas company.

George will be replaced by Steve Williams, who has been Suncor's chief operating officer since 2007, the company said.

Calgary, Alberta-based Suncor said Williams has been appointed as its president and a member of the company's board of directors effective immediately. He will assume the role of CEO when George retires in May.

"Rick has shown exceptionally strong leadership, helping to transform the company from an oil sands pioneer into Canada's largest energy company," said Suncor's Chairman John Ferguson in a statement.

(Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Janet Guttsman)

((euan.rocha@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 416 941 8185)(Reuters Messaging: euan.rocha.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords:

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.