December 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date December 08, 2023

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price 99.518

Reoffer price 99.518

Yield 4.678 pct

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 Gilt

Payment Date December 08, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Royal Bank of

Scoltand

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0717069073

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters erminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.