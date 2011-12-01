SINGAPORE Dec 2 The Singapore arm of
collapsed brokerage MF Global said late on Thursday
that about 68 percent of customer monies have been recovered and
a partial release of funds could take place soon.
"As a result of significant progress having been achieved
by the provisional liquidators in taking control of customers'
segregated funds, the provisional liquidators are now looking at
effecting a partial release of customers' segregated funds
soon," MF Global Singapore said in a statement.
MF Global Singapore said the liquidators, led by KPMG, have
to date recovered $322 million, representing about 68 percent of
total customers' segregated funds.
The recovered monies include about $42 million from the
Singapore Exchange's derivative clearing unit.
SGX said in a separate statement late on Thursday that it
has completed transferring margins and positions of MF Global
Singapore customers to alternative clearing members, and that
all remaining customer margins have been returned to the
liquidators.
U.S.-based MF Global collapsed in late October after the
firm was forced to reveal that it had made a $6.3 billion bet on
European sovereign debt, spooking investors. An effort to sell
the firm failed, partly because of the revelation that hundreds
of millions of dollars in customer money was not where it should
have been.
MF Global Singapore said on Nov 30 that it had laid off more
than 80 staff and that only a small group of employees remained
to help liquidators wind down the business.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)