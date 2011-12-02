* Xanadu sees mine potential in Mongolia's less explored north

* Seeking partners in two thermal coal mines

* Says proximity to both Russia, China a bonus

SYDNEY, Dec 2 Australia's Xanadu Mines (XAM.AX) is on the hunt for partners to help develop a thermal coal mine in north-central Mongolia after being granted a 30-year government mining lease on Friday, Xanadu's chairman said.

Xanadu is one of a handful of small foreign mining houses prospecting for coal, base metals and gold closer to Mongolia's border with Russia and far from the multi-billion-dollar Oyu Tolgoi and Tavan Tolgoi discoveries in Mongolia's south close to China. Mongolia sits on vast quantities of mineral wealth and analysts predict it could be one of the fastest growing economies of the next decade if the promise of large-scale mining is fulfilled.

The Mongolian People's Revolutionary Party at the last election made a promise to give every citizen as much as 1.5 million tugriks in dividends ($1,200) from the country's mining boom.

Xanadu Chairman Brian Thornton said the Mineral Authority of Mongolia had granted Xanadu the right to develop its Khar Tarvaga coal project, located about 150 km southeast of the capital Ulan Bator. Mining leases are required before mine development is allowed to begin.

Exploration work so far at Khar Tarvaga had turned up more than 327 million tonnes of coal, Thornton said.

"Xanadu will redouble its efforts to engage potential technical and equity partners to develop the project," Thornton said.

Xanadu is also awaiting a mining lease on a second thermal coal project it is also seeking partners to develop, Thornton said.

"We believe there are vast opportunities for discoveries well away from the mining centers around Tavan Tolgoi and Oyu Tolgoi," he said.

International commodities trader Noble Group (NOBG.SI) which holds almost 10 percent of Xanadu's stock-- this week formed an alliance with Australia-based Aspire Mining (AKM.AX) to market Mongolian coking coal from a yet-to-be-developed mine in northwest Mongolia. [ID:nL4E7N10GR]

Thornton said the northern regions of Mongolia held potentially large deposits of coal and metals, such as copper.

"Our aim is to target energy and metal opportunities in the trans-Mongolian rail corridor or within close proximity to the Chinese and Russian borders," he said.

Besides thermal coal, Xanadu is prospecting for coking coal and copper, according to Thornton

Vancouver-based Ivanhoe, 49 percent owned by global mining giant Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L), is focused on developing the Oyu Tolgoi project, which is located in Mongolia's South Gobi region and is one of the largest known copper deposits in the world.

Tavan Tolgoi is a coveted project for Japanese and South Korean steel firms in particular, which now rely on Australia for the majority of their coal for steel making.

