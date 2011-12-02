SINGAPORE Dec 2 The Monetary Authority of
Singapore (MAS), the country's central bank, on Friday announced
several changes in senior management including the departure of
capital markets group head Leo Mun Lai in February.
Lee Chuan Teck, who is currently assistant managing
director, Markets and Investment Group, will take over from Leo,
while Andrew Khoo will relinquish his current position as
assistant managing director Policy, Risk & Surveillance Group
and replace Lee.
MAS's capital markets department has supervisory
responsibility for capital markets through the administration of
the Securities and Futures Act, the Business Trusts Act and the
Singapore Code on Takeovers and Mergers.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)