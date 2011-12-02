SINGAPORE Dec 2 The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country's central bank, on Friday announced several changes in senior management including the departure of capital markets group head Leo Mun Lai in February.

Lee Chuan Teck, who is currently assistant managing director, Markets and Investment Group, will take over from Leo, while Andrew Khoo will relinquish his current position as assistant managing director Policy, Risk & Surveillance Group and replace Lee.

MAS's capital markets department has supervisory responsibility for capital markets through the administration of the Securities and Futures Act, the Business Trusts Act and the Singapore Code on Takeovers and Mergers. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)