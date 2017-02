SEOUL Dec 2 LG Chem Ltd said on Friday that it would invest 716.9 billion won ($636.54 million) in a petrochemical complex in Kazakhstan.

Its joint venture with Kazakhstan's UCC and SAT would invest a total of $4.24 billion to build the facility with an annual production capacity of 800,000 tonnes of polyethylene, LG Chem said in a regulatory filing. ($1 = 1126.2500 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editng by Chris Lewis)