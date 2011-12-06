By Arjun Kashyap
| BANGALORE
BANGALORE Dec 6 Logistics company
Transport Corporation of India is bracing for a sharp
fall in earnings growth this year as a slowing Indian economy
takes a toll on demand, a senior company official said.
TCI's supply chain solutions division, one of its fastest
growing businesses, has expanded by only 16 percent so far this
year compared with 60 percent growth in 2010, Joint Managing
Director Vineet Agarwal said.
Asia's third-largest economy grew at its weakest pace in
more than two years in the September quarter, hurt by stubborn
inflation, rising interest rates and the crisis-hit global
capital markets.
After earnings grew just 2 percent in the first half to
September on a modest 4 percent rise in sales, TCI had cut its
full-year sales growth projection to 10-12 percent from 15-20
percent and profit rise to 10-15 percent from 20 percent.
"Typically, the second half is much better for us, but with
this contraction coming in, we're not really sure how things are
going to pan out," Agarwal said in an interview.
Sales and earnings had grown by about 22 percent in the past
fiscal year that ended in March.
He said steep increases in borrowing costs and
high inflation had dented demand, and sales at some of the
company's clients in the consumer durables sector were now
almost flat after growing between 30 to 40 percent last year.
India's central bank has raised interest rates 13 times
since early 2010 to rein in inflation that has remained above 9
percent for almost a year.
Freight contributed less than half of the
company's net sales of 8.69 billion rupees ($169 million) in the
first half, as TCI expanded into express cargo and supply chain
solutions.
Agarwal said allowing global supermarket giants into the
retail sector would help businesses like TCI, but absence of
dedicated infrastructure such as truck terminals and warehousing
parks were challenges to growth in the sector.
"FDI reform is not really a magic bullet and it won't solve
these challenges in the next three to four years. I think you
have to be optimistic living in this country to hope for
everything to happen soon," he said.
The government has put on hold the policy reform that would
open its $450 billion retail market to supermarket chains such
as Wal-Mart Stores Inc after the move drew fierce
opposition from across the political spectrum.
Shares in TCI, with a market value of $87.5 million, have
slumped 44 percent in the year to date, compared with an 18
percent drop in the main index.
TCI, which has dropped plans for a 750 million rupees share
sale to institutional investors, is interested in acquiring
logistics companies with a focus on the retail and telecom
sectors, Agarwal said.
($1 = 51.4 rupees)
