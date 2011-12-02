BEIJING Dec 2 Asia's top refiner China
Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
and Korea's SK Group signed a Memorandum of
Understanding on strategic cooperation on Friday, including a
joint investment on an 800,000 tonne-per-year ethylene project
in central China.
"The two parties will continue exploring the joint
investment in the Wuhan ethylene project," Sinopec said in a
brief statement. It did not give any financial details.
Sinopec started building the petrochemical complex in
central Chinese city of Wuhan around the end of 2007, Chinese
media reported.
In February, an SK official said the Korean firm aimed to
hold a 35 percent stake in the joint venture with Sinopec. The
total cost of the Wuhan petrochemical project was estimated at
$2.88 billion to $2.97 billion.
In 2004, Sinopec and SK Group jointly invested $26.5 million
to build a 60,000 tonne-per-year specialized solvent oil
facility in Shanghai. The joint venture is currently operating
smoothly, Sinopec said.
(Reporting by Wan Xu and Chen Aizhu; editing by James Jukwey)