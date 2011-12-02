BEIJING Dec 2 China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd plans to issue corporate bonds worth no more than 15 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) to boost its operating capital and improve its debt structure, the company said on Friday.

The duration of the bonds will be 10 years or less and could be of a fixed or a combination of different durations, Yanzhou Coal said in a statement filed on Hong Kong stock Exchange.

The interest rate, pricing and other details of the bonds will depend on market conditions, Yanzhou Coal said, adding that shareholders have given approval for the plans. For a copy of the statement, please click here (Reporting by Wan Xu and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by David Holmes)