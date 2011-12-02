December 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Rentenbank
Issue Amount 100 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date October 5, 2018
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.395
Reoffer price 99.395
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 9, 2011
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 850 million
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0686448019
Data supplied by International Insider.