Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Vasakronen AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 27, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 115bp

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 115bp

Payment Date January 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Swedish

ISIN SE0003456169

