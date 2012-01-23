Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Vasakronen AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 27, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 115bp
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 115bp
Payment Date January 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Swedish
ISIN SE0003456169
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.