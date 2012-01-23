BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Tata Motors, dissolves share stake in Coca Cola, Dunkin' Brands
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Coca Cola Co - SEC filing
January (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2016
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 102.882
Spread 41 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Luxembourg
Notes Launched under issuance Debt
Issuance Programme
The issue size will total 2.5
billion euro when fungible
ISIN XS0503331323
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in apple inc by 43.8 percent to 450,000 shares
Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger on Tuesday and Cigna Corp sought to end its deal with Anthem , shelving the industry consolidation they charted to address former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.