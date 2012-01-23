BRIEF-Tanger Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.61
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc says expects 2017 same center noi growth between 2 pct and 3 pct for consolidated portfolio
Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV
Issue Amount 125 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date August 03, 2016
Coupon 3.875
Reoffer price 103.85
Payment Date January 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Luxembourg
Notes The issue size will total 625 million
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0654470532
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Pershing Square Capital Management dissolves sole share stake in Zoetis Inc - SEC filing
* Pershing Square Capital Management LP raises sole share stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc to 2.9 million shares from 554,213 shares