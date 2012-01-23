BRIEF-Tanger Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.61
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc says expects 2017 same center noi growth between 2 pct and 3 pct for consolidated portfolio
January 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Baloise Holding
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 3, 2019
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 100.713
Reoffer price 100.713
Yield 2.23 pct
Spread 140 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 3, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0148295014
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc says expects 2017 same center noi growth between 2 pct and 3 pct for consolidated portfolio
* Pershing Square Capital Management dissolves sole share stake in Zoetis Inc - SEC filing
* Pershing Square Capital Management LP raises sole share stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc to 2.9 million shares from 554,213 shares