January 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Baloise Holding

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 3, 2019

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 100.713

Reoffer price 100.713

Yield 2.23 pct

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0148295014

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.