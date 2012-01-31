* SEC notice related to revenue recognition

Jan 31 JDA Software Group Inc JDAS.O said it received a notice from U.S. regulators seeking information about the way it recognizes revenue and some other accounting practices, sending its shares sliding 9 percent in after-market trading.

The company, which on Tuesday reported slightly better-than-expected quarterly results, said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's division of corporate finance requested information about its 2010 annual filing.

JDA separately received a subpoena from the SEC's division of enforcement related to an investigation requesting documents for 2008, 2009 and 2010, Chief Executive Hamish Brewer said on a conference call with analysts.

"This matter appears to be focused on the timing of revenue recognition rather than existence of the revenue," Brewer said .

Earlier this month, JDA, which makes software to help manage store operations and inventory, cut its fourth-quarter revenue outlook citing a decline in software and subscription sales in the Americas region. [ID:nL3E8CC62M]

In the conference call, JDA said it expects a "sizeable downturn" in consulting revenues in Japan in the fourth quarter of the current year as some projects have not been replaced. It also expects North American margins to come under pressure -- a seasonal trend.

Fourth-quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders was $1.4 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with a net income of $5.8 million or 14 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-offs, the company earned 65 cents a share, edging past consensus estimates of 63 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

JDA Software, which competes with smaller rival Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH.O), said revenue rose 3 percent to $174.2 million, topping market expectations of $172.8 million.

Manhattan Associates reported a fourth-quarter profit that handily beat expectations and forecast a strong year ahead, sending its shares up 3 percent after hours. [ID:nASA03JN6]

Shares of JDA Software fell to $26.91 in extended trading. They closed at $29.47 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)

