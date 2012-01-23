Jan 23 Eastman Kodak Co EKDKQ.PK has replaced its chief restructuring officer on Monday, just a handful of days after it filed for bankruptcy protection.

James Mesterharm, who works for the consultancy firm AlixPartners [ALIXP.UL] and was chief restructuring officer for Parmalat USA during the dairy company's bankruptcy, will replace Dominic DiNapoli, the FTI Consulting Inc (FCN.N) employee who was chosen last week.

The company said in a statement that there was no "disagreement or difference of opinion" with the previous restructuring officer DiNapoli and provided no further explanation for the change.

Kodak, the photography icon that invented the hand-held camera, filed for bankruptcy protection last Thursday, capping a prolonged plunge for one of America's best-known companies.

The Chapter 11 filing makes Kodak one of the biggest corporate casualties of the digital age, after it failed to quickly embrace more modern technologies such as the digital camera -- ironically, a product it invented.

