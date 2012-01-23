* Q4 EPS 43 cents vs 44 cents Wall St forecast

* Revenue $2.95 bln vs $2.99 bln view

* CSX names new COO, CFO

(Adds financial details, after-hours stock movement)

Jan 23 CSX Corp CSX.N reported quarterly results that slightly missed Wall Street forecasts on Monday and the transportation company also named a new chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

Shares fell 3 percent after-hours after CSX, the second-largest publicly held U.S. railroad operator, reported fourth-quarter net income rose to $457 million, or 43 cents per share, compared with $430 million or 38 cents per share a year before.

Analysts, on average, expected profit of 44 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly operating revenue rose to $2.95 billion from $2.8 billion, compared with analyst forecasts of $2.99 billion.

(Lynn Adler in New York; 646 223 6307) Keywords: CSX/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.