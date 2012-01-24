TOKYO Jan 24 Shares of Elpida Memory 6665.T rose 4.6 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the Yomiuri newspaper said the chipmaker is in the final stage of talks to merge with U.S. firm Micron Technology (MU.O) and Taiwan's Nanya Technology (2408.TW).

Elpida, Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market, is battling tumbling prices and loss of market share to South Korea's better-funded rivals and has been seeking ways to survive.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Michael Watson)

