JAN 23 North America-based chip-gear makers posted $1.16 billion in average worldwide bookings in December, up 18.5 percent from November, according to a book-to-bill report published on Monday by Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI).

“The December data reflects a further increase in bookings for semiconductor equipment,” said Dan Tracy, senior director of Industry Research and Statistics at SEMI.

“Recent capital spending announcements by leading device manufacturers indicate the potential for continued improvement in 2012.”

Book-to-bill ratio in December was of 0.88, which means that $88 worth of orders were received for every $100 of product billed for the month.

U.S. chip-equipment makers include Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O), the world's biggest testing tools firm KLA Tencor Corp (KLAC.O), circuitry-etching tools company Lam Research Corp (LRCX.O) and Novellus Systems Inc (NVLS.O).

The SEMI book-to-bill is a ratio of three-month moving averages of worldwide bookings and billings for North America-based chip-equipment makers.

The data contained in the report was compiled by David Powell Inc, an independent financial services firm, without audit, from data submitted directly by the participants.

Billings and bookings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

Billings Bookings Book-to-

(3-mo. (3-mo.

avg) Bill

avg) July 1,521.2 1,298.2 0.85 2011 Aug 1,457.7 1,162.4 0.80 2011 Sept 1,313.5 926.5 0.71 2011 Oct 1,258.3 926.8 0.74 2011 Nov 1,176.7 977.2 0.83 2011 (final) Dec 1,315.9 1,157.8 0.88 2011 (prelim)

