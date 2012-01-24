* Adj Q4 EPS 35 cents vs. Wall Street forecast 33 cents

* Revenue up 14 pct to $8.43 bln; misses Street view

* $100 million charge to settle herbicide claims

(Adds CEO quote, stock price, unit information)

By Ernest Scheyder

Jan 24 Strong agricultural sales and higher prices helped DuPont (DD.N) beat profit expectations and offset a decline in demand for solar parts and electronics in an unusually slow fourth quarter.

While the fourth quarter is traditionally slow for the chemical industry, DuPont said many of its customers chose to draw down existing inventories rather than stock up, which pushed volume down 10 percent.

Sales rose in every region, but only due to higher prices, the company said.

Looking to assuage concerns of a slowdown, Chief Executive Officer Ellen Kullman said in a statement that DuPont remained "well-positioned to serve customers and innovate as key markets rebound and global population growth drives new opportunities."

On Tuesday, Kullman did not change DuPont's 2012 earnings target of $4.20 to $4.40 per share, which is mostly above the $4.26 expected on Wall Street.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted net income of $373 million, or 40 cents per share, compared with $376 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a $100 million charge to settle claims that a DuPont herbicide was killing some customers' trees, as well as other one-time items, the company earned 35 cents per share.

By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 33 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 14 percent to $8.43 billion. Analysts expected $8.53 billion.

Sales of pesticides and genetically modified seeds to farmers ahead of the North American spring planting season helped push up agricultural sales 8 percent to $1.3 billion.

To offset higher metal costs, DuPont raised prices on some electronics by 15 percent. That pushed sales of parts to solar panel and consumer electronic producers down 18 percent to $630 million.

Last month Kullman told investors that food and nutrition sales would increasingly bring in a larger chunk of the chemical maker's revenue. [ID:nN1E7BC03J]

Shares of Wilmington, Delaware-based DuPont, which closed Monday at $49.35, have gained 2.1 percent in the past year.

(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder)(646-223-6119)) Keywords: DUPONT/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.