Jan 24 Travelers Cos Inc (TRV.N) posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as it released less money from its reserves than a year earlier, but it also reported its biggest rate increases in eight years as the industry regained pricing power.

Shares of Travelers fell 3 percent in morning trading, leading all industry decliners and wiping out the stock's gains for the year, but analysts anticipated those declines and said they would be a buying opportunity.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI component said on Tuesday that renewal prices in its commercial insurance operations rose 8 percent in the fourth quarter, the best since 2003, following gains in the third quarter.

The increase came after years of weakness that had left some insurance rates at decade-long lows. Travelers was one of the first large insurers to report that it had regained the ability to raise prices on renewing customers, as a series of devastating natural disasters last year soaked up excess capital in the industry.

The company said it was now tightening up some terms and conditions on insurance policies and being more selective on what it will insure in order to further boost profits.

"We continue to view (Travelers) as a play on dual recoveries in the U.S. economy and labor market and the insurance pricing environment," S&P Capital IQ analyst Cathy Seifert said in a note, calling the quarter "very mixed."

Travelers reported a profit of $618 million, or $1.51 per share, down from $894 million, or $1.95 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were $1.48 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected $1.53 on average.

The company said reserve releases declined by more than $200 million in the quarter, making up much of the decrease in operating earnings. After many quarters of consistent reserve releases, analysts expect most insured companies to be finished or nearly finished with such maneuvers.

Net investment income declined sharply on lower returns outside the bond portion of the company's portfolio.

Travelers also said it had largely completed a process of freeing up extra capital and returning it to shareholders with dividends and buybacks. In the future, the company said in a statement, earnings will drive buybacks.

Shares of Travelers were down 3 percent at $58.50 in midmorning trading. With that decline, the stock is now down 1.1 percent so far in 2012, underperforming a 5.5 percent rally in the broader Standard & Poor's insurance index .GSPINSC.

"(We) would certainly view any weakness from the earnings miss as a buying opportunity," analyst Larry Greenberg of Janney Capital Markets unit Langen McAlenney said in a note to clients. Greenberg said Traveler's comments suggested underwriting results would improve faster than expected.

