By Steve James

Jan 24 Peabody Energy's BTU.N fourth-quarter profit missed Wall Street expectations and the company warned that its first quarter could miss estimates as slow economic growth reduces U.S. coal use and some utilities opt for cheaper natural gas.

The largest U.S. coal miner also said it was working to increase productivity at some Australian mines it recently acquired but that improvements would likely not increase earnings until 2013.

Peabody reported adjusted profit of 98 cents per share compared with the Street's view of $1.29. The miss combined with the outlook to send Peabody's shares down 6 percent in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock closed down 1.73 percent at $36.86.

Analyst Michael Dudas of Sterne Agee said the stock decline resulted from Wall Street's tendency to focus on short-term negative news, while Peabody's longer-term outlook was positive.

"The first-quarter guidance was lower than the Street and that whole gas story got people off in a negative tone," Dudas said. "But they were more positive later, and I think we will see some production cutbacks that the market will receive favorably."

But Lucas Pipes, of Brean Murray Carret & Co, said he was concerned that Peabody was signaling weaker coal demand, even in the Asia-Pacific markets, when it said that 2012 results could depend on the timing of shipments in Australia, a base for the company's exports of coal by sea.

St. Louis-based Peabody said in a statement that it expects U.S. coal consumption in 2012 to continue to be hurt by muted economic growth and more companies switching to natural gas from coal as the price of natural gas declines.

"U.S. markets have been marked by poor economic activity, low electricity generation and an oversupply of natural gas," the company said, noting that U.S. coal generation had declined an estimated 5 percent in 2011.

On a conference call with analysts, Peabody's President and Chief Commercial Officer Rick Navarre said the company was aware of customers considering switching to gas, but that it was not concerned about this year because most of its 2012 sales were already contracted. [ID:nL2E8CO9RO]

Peabody said it expects higher consumption for steelmaking metallurgical coal and power-generating thermal coal in China, India, Japan and Germany to raise global export demand 100 to 120 million tonnes in 2012. Australia is expected to supply half of the growth in global coal exports, the company said.

Peabody said it estimates first-quarter EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) in the range of $500 million to $600 million, with adjusted earnings per share of 50 cents to 75 cents. Currently, analysts expect EBITDA of more than $700 million and earnings of $1.10 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

With demand dropping for thermal, or steam coal, used in power plants, prices have fallen and coal company shares have been hard hit over the past year, including Peabody's, which have slumped 48 percent.

Peabody said fourth-quarter profit rose to $222.4 million, or 82 cents per share, from $210 million, or 77 cents per share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding items,

Revenue rose to $2.25 billion from $1.28 billion in the 2010 quarter, partly due to higher prices from its Australian mines. Analysts expected revenue of $2.34 billion.

During the fourth quarter, Peabody completed the $5 billion acquisition of Australian miner Macarthur Coal and on Tuesday the U.S. company said it was implementing a plan to improve productivity and lower costs at its new mines in Australia.

"The company believes that taking these early actions will provide a solid foundation for higher productivity, lower costs and improved financial performance in 2013 and beyond," it said.

The action includes an upgrade to the Coppabella Mine to improve operations, major new equipment at Coppabella and the Moorvale mines and major repairs to production equipment that had been deferred under Macarthur.

Peabody Chairman and Chief Executive Gregory Boyce said the company was increasing production at its Australian mines and was upbeat on longer-term prospects for coal.

He noted that the International Energy Agency has forecast that global coal use will rise 65 percent by 2035.

Global coal consumption rose in 2011 to an estimated 7.5 billion tonnes, a record, driven by increased coal use in China, India and other emerging Asian nations, he said.

