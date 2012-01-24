Jan 24 McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) reported quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates as sales at established restaurants rose more than 7 percent in the United States and Europe.

The world's biggest hamburger chain reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.38 billion, or $1.33 per share, up from $1.24 billion, or $1.16 a share, a year earlier and beating the average analyst estimate of $1.30 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $6.82 billion, edging above the average analyst estimate of $6.81 billion.

(Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago, editing by Dave Zimmerman)

((bradley.dorfman@thomsonreuters.com)(1-312-408-8133)(Reuters Messaging: bradley.dorfman@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords:

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.