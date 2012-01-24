* Adjusted earnings per share up 20 pct to C$1.30

* Quarterly revenue up 12 pct to record C$2.38 bln

* CN forecasts 10 pct diluted EPS growth for 2012

* Operating ratio weakens 1.3 points to 64.7 pct

(Adds more details, analyst forecasts)

Jan 24 Robust freight volumes helped Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) lift fourth-quarter earnings by a fifth, leading Canada's biggest railway to predict double-digit earnings growth for 2012.

CN said earnings rose to C$592 million ($588.15 million), or C$1.32 a diluted share in the three months to the end of December, from C$503 million, or C$1.08 a share, a year ago.

Quarterly revenue increased 12 percent to a record C$2.38 billion.

Adjusted for certain items, diluted earnings came in at C$1.30 a share.

Analysts, on average, had expected CN to earn C$1.24 a share on revenue of C$2.3 billion.

The company said its operating ratio - an important measure of a railroad's productivity - rose 1.3 points to 64.7 percent.

The lower the ratio, which measures operating costs as a percentage of revenue, the more efficient the railway. CN has the lowest ratio of North America's Big Six railroads.

CN said it aimed to increase diluted earnings per share by 10 percent in 2012 despite "significant headwinds" from a pension expense of about C$120 million. It expects to generate free cash flow of around C$875 million, in line with 2011.

"Although the economic recovery may be affected by global uncertainty, CN believes the gradual improvement in the North American economy will continue in 2012," CN Chief Executive Claude Mongeau said in a statement.

CN said its board has approved a 15 percent quarterly dividend increase for 2012 on the back of "a strong balance sheet and solid prospects for earnings and free cash flow generation".

($1 = 1.0066 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Janet Guttsman)

