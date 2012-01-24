* Q4 loss per share $1.76

* Adj loss 26 c/shr excl items

* Q4 sales rise to $1.5 bln from $1.39 bln

(Adds more data, outlook, comment)

Jan 24 AK Steel Holding Corp's (AKS.N) fourth-quarter net loss widened and the steelmaker said it was hurt by higher raw material costs and a sputtering economic recovery and sees no immediate improvement.

The net loss was $193.9 million, or $1.76 per share, compared with a net loss of $98.3 million, or 89 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2010, the West Chester, Ohio-based steelmaker said on Tuesday.

Excluding items, the adjusted loss was 26 cents per share.

Net sales for the quarter were $1.51 billion on shipments of 1,409,900 tons, compared with $1.39 billion on shipments of 1,359,900 tons for the year-ago fourth quarter.

"The economic recovery we've been anticipating for several years simply did not fully materialize in 2011 and we endured another round of raw material price increases," said James Wainscott, chairman, president and chief executive.

(Reporting by Steve James in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

