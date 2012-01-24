January 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower SPI Electricity & Gas

Holdings PTY Ltd

Guarantor SPI Networks (Gas) PTY Ltd, SPU Networks Ltd,

SPI Electricity PTY Ltd,

SPI Powernet PTY Ltd,

& SPI Australia Finance PTY Ltd

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 21, 2017

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.021

Reoffer price 99.571

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to

133 basis points over Swiss Govt

Payment Date February 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS, BNP Paribas & RBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0143838354

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.