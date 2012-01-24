Yields rise on Egypt's three, nine-month T-bills in weekly auction
CAIRO, Feb 19 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
January 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower SPI Electricity & Gas
Holdings PTY Ltd
Guarantor SPI Networks (Gas) PTY Ltd, SPU Networks Ltd,
SPI Electricity PTY Ltd,
SPI Powernet PTY Ltd,
& SPI Australia Finance PTY Ltd
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 21, 2017
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.021
Reoffer price 99.571
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to
133 basis points over Swiss Govt
Payment Date February 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS, BNP Paribas & RBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0143838354
