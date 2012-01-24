* Combines Chartis, American General units

* Former ING executive to lead business

BOSTON, Jan 24 Bailed-out insurer American International Group (AIG.N) will merge the employee benefit businesses of two of its operating companies, creating a much larger player in that sector under the AIG brand name.

After more than three years of trying to save itself following a near-collapse during the financial crisis, AIG has emerged on a firmer footing and is now pushing its name more aggressively in the market.

Last week the company said its life insurance unit, Matrix Direct, saw a double-digit spike in business when it ran a limited trial advertising itself as AIG Direct instead. [ID:nL1E8CIBB4]

AIG said on Tuesday that property insurance unit Chartis and life insurance business American General would combine their employee benefits businesses into AIG Benefit Solutions.

It will offer group and individual benefits to U.S. employers as well as to affinity groups, ranging from life insurance and disability programs to business travel coverage.

Curtis Olson, who previously ran the U.S. employee benefits business of Dutch financial services group ING, will be chief executive of the new AIG unit.

Employee benefits is a key segment for a number of insurance companies, and AIG said the integration would let it compete more effectively in that market.

