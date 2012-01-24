January 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower EDF
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date October 17, 2041
Coupon 5.50 pct
Issue price 99.06
Reoffer price 99.06
Yield 5.488 pct
Spread 240 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt
Payment Date January 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.25 billion
sterling when fungible
ISIN FR0011132356
Temporary ISIN FR0011191311
