January 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower EDF

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date October 17, 2041

Coupon 5.50 pct

Issue price 99.06

Reoffer price 99.06

Yield 5.488 pct

Spread 240 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date January 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.25 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN FR0011132356

Temporary ISIN FR0011191311

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.