* Stifel downgrades bank to "hold" from "buy"

* FBR Capital Markets cuts price target to $20 from $25

* Shares down as much as 10 pct

Jan 24 Zions Bancorp (ZION.O) shares tumbled as much as 10 percent a day after the regional lender posted weak fourth-quarter results, prompting at least one brokerage to downgrade its rating on the stock.

The Salt Lake City, Utah-based bank's shares were trading down almost 7 percent at $17.28 in morning trade on the Nasdaq, after falling to $16.69 earlier in the session.

Stifel Nicolaus cut its rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy" and reduced its 2012 earnings estimate on the bank on continued net interest margin pressures and higher expense expectations.

FBR Capital Markets cut its price target on Zion's stock to $25 from $20.

Zions posted a quarterly profit below Wall Street estimates on Monday as it earned less money from its service charges and fees. [ID:nL4E8CN7W7]

(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

((aman.shah@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: aman.shah.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ZIONSBANCORP/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.