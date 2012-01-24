Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower General Electric Capital Corp (GECC)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date February 02, 2017

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.577

Yield 3.97 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0739410164

