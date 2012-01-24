Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corp (GECC)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 02, 2017
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.577
Yield 3.97 pct
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0739410164
